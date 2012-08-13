Brasil Foods 2nd qtr profit drops 99 pct from year ago

SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Brasil Foods, the world’s largest poultry exporter, posted a second-quarter net profit of 6 million reais ($3 million), down 99 percent from a year earlier, according to a Monday securities filing.

The result missed forecasts for profit of 90 million reais in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell 28 percent to 565 million reais, in line with an average estimate of 568 million reais in the Reuters survey.