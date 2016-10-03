FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Brazil's Braskem enters talks with U.S. authorities in graft case
October 3, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Braskem enters talks with U.S. authorities in graft case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical producer, said on Monday it had entered talks with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding an internal graft probe started in 2015.

Braskem said in a securities filing that it planned to begin a parallel process with Brazilian authorities and an eventual deal could result in "material financial obligations" and other possible sanctions. The company said it could not predict the duration or result of the ongoing talks. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Paula Laier; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

