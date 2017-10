May 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Braskem, Latin America’s largest petrochemical company, posted net income of 152 million reais (77.4 million) for the first quarter, down 50 percent from the same period a year before, the company said on Thursday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, reached 787 million reais in the first quarter, down 14 percent from the same period last year.