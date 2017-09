RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical firm Braskem SA said on Friday it signed a naphtha contract with state-run oil firm Petrobras, valid until the end of October.

The contract continues the terms of a previous deal, but Braskem said in a statement that it continued to work with Petroleo Brasileiro SA< PETR4.SA>, as the company is formally known, to reach a long term solution regarding the supply of naphtha.