Braskem CEO sees "no grounds" for Petrobras deal accusation

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Braskem SA said on Friday that Latin America’s largest petrochemical company is not currently facing legal action related to a naphtha supply contract with its second largest shareholder, Brazil’s Petrobras.

Braskem CEO Carlos Fadigas also said in an earnings call that he saw “no grounds” for the accusation that the contract had caused a loss of 6 billion reais ($1.7 billion) to Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state-run oil company is known.

Last month, prosecutors charged Braskem’s controlling shareholder Odebrecht SA with bribing Petrobras executives to approve the contract.