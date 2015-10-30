FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Petrobras to supply naphtha to Braskem for 45 more days
#Market News
October 30, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Petrobras to supply naphtha to Braskem for 45 more days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras said on Friday it approved a deal to supply naphtha to petrochemical company Braskem for 45 more days, according to a filling to Brazil’s market regulator.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, is negotiating a long-term contract to supply naphtha to Braskem, but is making short-term arrangements to guarantee Braskem receives the product while talks continue. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

