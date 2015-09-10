FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrobras agrees two-month deal supplying naphtha to Braskem
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 11, 2015 / 12:36 AM / 2 years ago

Petrobras agrees two-month deal supplying naphtha to Braskem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday it agreed to supply naphtha to Latin America’s largest petrochemical producer Braskem for two more months as the companies keep negotiating a long-term contract.

The contract has been under intense scrutiny after prosecutors charged executives at engineering group Odebrecht SA , Braskem’s biggest shareholder, with paying bribes to Petrobras executives to secure naphtha at a price that allegedly cost the oil company billions of dollars.

Braskem and Odebrecht have denied any wrongdoing, but Petrobras, Braskem’s second-largest shareholder, confirmed irregularities in the process of approving the 2009 contract.

Reporting by Reese Ewing and Brad Haynes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.