SAO PAULO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Braskem SA, Latin America’s largest petrochemical company, reported second-quarter profit of 1.055 billion reais ($300 million), up from 204 million reais a year ago, according to a Thursday securities filing.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 76 percent to 2.614 billion reais. ($1 = 3.52 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)