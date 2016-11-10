FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Braskem CEO watching if Trump presidency affects Mexican plant
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 6:15 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Braskem CEO watching if Trump presidency affects Mexican plant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with executive's comments on Mexico)

By Alberto Alerigi and Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's Braskem SA , the largest petrochemical producer in Latin America, is watching to see if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's protectionist campaign talk affects its huge new plant in Mexico, Chief Executive Officer Fernando Musa said on Thursday.

Braskem and Mexican partner Idesa invested $5.2 billion in the Etileno XXI complex that started up in June to turn ethane gas into ethylene and polyethylene per year.

"We need to wait and see how electoral rhetoric translates into governing reality," Musa said on an earnings call, adding that the plant will remain focused on exports, with opportunities in the United States, South America and Europe.

"In general, we expect the Mexican economy, and our ability to sell products in other regions if we cannot in the United States, will guarantee the competitive and profitable sale of Mexican production, regardless of trade barriers," he said.

Earlier Thursday, Braskem posted third-quarter net income of 818 million reais ($253 million), down 45 percent from a year earlier, as a currency swing hurt results.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a gauge of operating profitability, fell 17 percent in Brazil to 2.206 billion reais. EBITDA that included foreign operations was steady at 3.015 billion reais.

Musa said Brazilian clients in some segments were restocking after a deep recession, adding to concrete signs of recovering domestic demand.

Asked about expectations that Brazil's state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA would sell its 36 percent stake in Braskem, Musa said there was still some uncertainty about the process, without elaborating. ($1 = 3.24 reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Brad Haynes; Editing by Jason Neely and Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.