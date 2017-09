SAO PAULO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Braskem SA, Latin America’s largest petrochemical company, sees demand for thermoplastic resins in Brazil growing around 3 percent in 2014, in line with economic growth, Chief Executive Carlos Fadigas told journalists on Thursday.

Fadigas said he expects investments next year to be a bit higher than the 2.2 billion reais ($963 million) spent in 2013.