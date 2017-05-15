Braskem seeing stronger demand from Brazil's auto, building sectors

SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - Braskem SA has seen an improvement in Brazilian demand for its plastics and other petrochemical products, especially in the automotive and construction industries, Chief Executive Fernando Musa told journalists on Monday.

Asked about a delay in releasing audited first-quarter earnings, management said the company was close to finishing its audit, which should not change the unaudited figures reported on Monday. Braskem will announce on Thursday when it intends to submit its 20F filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, an executive said.