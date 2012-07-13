FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Braskem America Finance adds $250 mln notes
July 13, 2012

New Issue-Braskem America Finance adds $250 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Braskem America Finance Co on
Thursday added $250 million of senior unsecured notes to an
existing issue, IFR, a Thomson Reuters service, said.
    The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
    The debt is guaranteed by Braskem SA.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC and Morgan Stanley were
the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: BRASKEM AMERICA FINANCE 

AMT $250 MLN     COUPON 7.125 PCT   MATURITY    07/22/2041   
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 101.75   FIRST PAY   01/22/2013 
MOODY'S Baa3     YIELD 6.983 PCT    SETTLEMENT  07/23/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS    SPREAD 442.9 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

