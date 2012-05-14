FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Triton says sells Sweden's Bravida to Bain Capital
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 14, 2012 / 5:20 AM / in 5 years

Triton says sells Sweden's Bravida to Bain Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 14 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Triton said on Monday it had struck a deal to sell Scandinavian installation services provider Bravida to investment group Bain Capital for an undisclosed sum.

Triton, which owns Bravida through its Triton Fund III, bought the company from Norway’s Telenor in 2006. Bravida has about 8,000 employees and reported revenues of 10.77 billion Swedish crowns ($1.55 billion) last year.

Earlier this year, sources told Reuters that Bain Capital was among at least four private equity firms to proceed into the second round of bids for Bravida which was estimated to be worth around $1 billion. ($1 = 6.9466 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.