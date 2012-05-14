Triton says sells Sweden's Bravida to Bain Capital

STOCKHOLM, May 14 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Triton said on Monday it had struck a deal to sell Scandinavian installation services provider Bravida to investment group Bain Capital for an undisclosed sum.

Triton, which owns Bravida through its Triton Fund III, bought the company from Norway’s Telenor in 2006. Bravida has about 8,000 employees and reported revenues of 10.77 billion Swedish crowns ($1.55 billion) last year.

Earlier this year, sources told Reuters that Bain Capital was among at least four private equity firms to proceed into the second round of bids for Bravida which was estimated to be worth around $1 billion. ($1 = 6.9466 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)