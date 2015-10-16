Sweden's Bravida sets IPO price at 40 SEK/share

STOCKHOLM, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Bravida said on Friday the price in its initial public offering had been set at 40 crowns per share, the middle of an initial guidance range of 36 to 44 crowns.

The price means a market capitalisation of 8.1 billion Swedish crowns ($985 million) for the supplier of heating, plumbing and electrical installation, it said in a statement ahead of its market debut on Friday.

If an over-allotment option is excercised in full, the total value of shares sold in the offering will be 3.2 billion crowns, Bravida, which is controlled by private equity firm Bain, said.

Sources told Reuters earlier this week the guidance range had been narrowed to between 40 and 42 crowns per share. ($1 = 8.2224 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, editing by Johannes Hellstrom)