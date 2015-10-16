FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Sweden's Bravida sets IPO price at 40 SEK/share
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 16, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Sweden's Bravida sets IPO price at 40 SEK/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to cover alert)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Bravida said on Friday the price in its initial public offering had been set at 40 crowns per share, the middle of an initial guidance range of 36 to 44 crowns.

The price means a market capitalisation of 8.1 billion Swedish crowns ($985 million) for the supplier of heating, plumbing and electrical installation, it said in a statement ahead of its market debut on Friday.

If an over-allotment option is excercised in full, the total value of shares sold in the offering will be 3.2 billion crowns, Bravida, which is controlled by private equity firm Bain, said.

Sources told Reuters earlier this week the guidance range had been narrowed to between 40 and 42 crowns per share. ($1 = 8.2224 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.