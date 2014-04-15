FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bravofly Rumbo Group shares dip below offer price on Swiss debut
April 15, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

Bravofly Rumbo Group shares dip below offer price on Swiss debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Bravofly Rumbo Group fell more than 3 percent below their offer price to about 44.50 Swiss francs in early trading on their market debut in Zurich on Tuesday.

The Swiss online travel agent priced its intial public offering (IPO) at 48 Swiss francs per share on Monday, giving the company a market value of 698 million Swiss francs ($794 million).

The shares were up 2 percent at 47 Swiss francs by 0719 GMT. ($1 = 0.8791 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by David Goodman)

