Online travel firm Bravofly sets IPO price range at 40 to 52 Sfr

ZURICH, April 1 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Bravofly Rumbo Group has set the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) at 40.00 to 52.00 Swiss francs ($45-$59) per share and expects to make its debut on the Swiss bourse on April 16, the company said on Tuesday.

The expected offer price gives the Swiss company an implied market capitalisation of around 650-750 million francs before an overallotment option is fully exercised, it said in a statement. The book-building process runs from Wednesday until April 15.

The Chiasso-based company, which operates websites Bravofly, Rumbo, Volagratis and Jetcost, will offer 2.625 million new shares as well as 3.145 million existing ones.