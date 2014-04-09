FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Travel firm Bravofly to close IPO early due to strong demand
April 9, 2014

Travel firm Bravofly to close IPO early due to strong demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 9 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Bravofly Rumbo Group said it would close its initial public offering (IPO) early due to strong demand from international and Swiss investors.

Bookbuilding will now end on April 14, as the IPO is already over-subscribed multiple times in its price range of 40.00 to 52.00 Swiss francs ($45-$59) per share, the firm said on Wednesday.

The shares are now due to make their debut on the Swiss bourse a day earlier than originally expected, on or about April 15, Bravofly said.

$1 = 0.8843 Swiss Francs Reporting by Alice Baghdjian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
