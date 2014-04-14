FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Travel firm Bravofly sets IPO price at 48 Swiss francs
April 14, 2014 / 5:06 PM / 3 years ago

Travel firm Bravofly sets IPO price at 48 Swiss francs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiled to correct formatting for Reuters instrument code (RIC))

FRANKFURT, April 14 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Bravofly Rumbo Group priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 48 Swiss francs per share on Monday, giving the company an implied market value of 698 million Swiss francs ($794 million).

That is in the top half of its price range of 40 to 52 francs per share. Bravofly is due to make its market debut on April 15. ($1 = 0.8791 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jane Baird)

