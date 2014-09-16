FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bravofly SA grows H1 consolidated revenues by 21.2% to EUR 72.1 million
September 16, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bravofly SA grows H1 consolidated revenues by 21.2% to EUR 72.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Bravofly SA : * Says grew consolidated revenues by 21.2% to EUR 72.1 million in the first

half-year 2014 * Says in H1 net income amounted to EUR 3.2 million, impacted by IPO costs of

approximately EUR 4 million * Says H1 adjusted EBITDA increased by 9.5% to EUR 12.2 million, due in

particular to the acquisition of metasearch provider Jetcost * Sees in 2014 revenues of EUR 142-147 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 22-24

million * Management confirms forecast consistent with last update, resulting in

expected gross travel value for full year of EUR 1,300-1,350 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

