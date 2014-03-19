FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss travel firm Bravofly Rumbo to seek 110 mln euros in IPO
March 19, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss travel firm Bravofly Rumbo to seek 110 mln euros in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 19 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Bravofly Rumbo Group said it will list shares in Switzerland by mid-year, seeking to raise up to 110 million euros ($153 million) to expand its business abroad.

The Swiss-based firm, which operates websites Bravofly, Rumbo, Volagratis and Jetcost, recorded revenue last year of 123.2 million euros and operating profit of 22.8 million euros.

The firm’s founders will remain the largest shareholder group following the initial public offering.

IPO activity in Europe has picked up in recent months, with the region’s equity capital markets making their strongest start to a year since 2007, according to Thomson Reuters data.

$1 = 0.7188 Euros Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
