#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 3, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

Swiss travel firm Bravofly's books covered for market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Swiss travel firm Bravofly Rumbo Group has its books fully covered for its inital public offering on the Swiss stock market, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The price range for the share offering is between 40 and 52 Swiss francs per share. The group expects to make its debut on April 16.

The source said Bravofly was seeking to raise $340 million and the listing could value the company at $700-800 million.

The Chiasso-based company operates websites Bravofly, Rumbo, Volagratis and Jetcost.

The company did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

Earlier on Thursday, Spanish travel firm eDreams Odigeo IPO-ODIG.MC priced shares its market debut at 10.25 euros each giving the company an initial market value of about $1.5 billion.

Reporting by Freya Berry. Editing by Alex Smith and Jane Merriman

