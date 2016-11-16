UPDATE 3-Tale of two listings as Australian investors shun PE-backed IPO

* Bravura shares down as much as 21 pct on debut

* Car dealer Autosports rises up to 11 pct

* Australia 2016 IPOs down one-third on 2015 so far

* Caution over PE-backed listings (Adds Bravura CEO quote in final graf)

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australian financial services software maker Bravura Solutions Ltd tumbled on its sharemarket debut on Wednesday, underscoring the mounting scepticism which has greeted private equity listings in Australia this year.

After opening down 6 percent from their issue price, shares in the private equity-owned company fell to a fifth below their issue price by mid-afternoon, in a flat overall market.

Meanwhile Australian luxury car dealer Autosports Group Ltd , which is owned by its managers, jumped as much as 11 percent over its issue price in a A$160 million ($120.88 million) listing.

While the companies behind the two listings serve different markets, the split in levels of investor enthusiasm suggests that a string of weak performances from high-profile private equity listings has added a layer of caution to the sector.

"The fact that its business is coming out of private equity means you've got to take it with a grain of salt with respect to the numbers," said Lonsec Stockbroking equity strategist Danial Moradi.

In Australia, money raised in IPOs has fallen to $3.4 billion from $5.1 billion at the same time last year, down a third, according to Thomson Reuters data, and offerings led by private equity firms have been greeted with caution.

Shares of chicken producer Inghams Group Ltd are trading 0.6 percent over their issue price since listing on Nov. 7. Its owner, private equity firm TPG Capital Management LP , nearly halved the listing's size in the weeks before.

Scottish Pacific Group Ltd, a financial services company listed by a private equity owner in July, issued a profit warning this week, sending its shares 15 percent below their issue price.

In July, Dick Smith Electronics, sold in an IPO by another private equity firm in 2013, entered administration.

Bravura's financial forecasts are upbeat. After turning its first annual net profit in 2016, the Sydney-based company said in its prospectus that it expects to more than triple net profit in 2017 on a pro forma basis.

It expects to start paying dividends in its first year as a listed company.

Private equity firm Ironbridge Capital Pty Ltd sold 48 percent of Bravura for A$148 million, giving it a market capitalisation of A$311 million, or 14.8 times 2017 net profit. Ironbridge lowered the size of the offer a month earlier, media reported.

The managers of Autosports meanwhile sold a third of the company for A$160 million, giving it a market capitalisation of A$482 million, or 17.2 times 2017 profit.

Bravura CEO Tony Klim said in a statement that "there's no doubt that the market has experienced recent volatility but we are focused on the things we can control, which means delivering on our growth strategy and our prospectus forecasts". ($1 = 1.3236 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed and Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)