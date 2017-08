SYDNEY, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Shares in financial services industry software provider Bravura Solutions fell nearly 7 percent on Monday, the first trading day after a A$148 million($111.80 million)listing.

Shares in Bravura were trading at A$1.35 by 0031 GMT, below the listing price of A$1.45 a share. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Michael Perry)