FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Azul may cancel, delay Embraer orders on Brazil aviation change
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2014 / 9:55 PM / 3 years ago

Azul may cancel, delay Embraer orders on Brazil aviation change

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s third-biggest airline will cancel or postpone deliveries of Embraer regional jets if lawmakers do not drop a change in a new aviation law, the chief executive of Azul Linhas Aereas told Reuters on Monday.

The proposed change to a bill drawn up by President Dilma Rousseff would remove the competitive advantage of jets made by Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA on less profitable regional routes the government wants to expand.

“What’s happening is a distortion of the plan so that it’s more attractive to fly bigger planes,” said Azul Chief Executive Officer Antonoaldo Neves in a telephone interview.

He said he would look to add bigger aircraft made by Boeing Co or Airbus Group NV.

Neves said an order for 30 of Embraer’s next-generation E195-E2 aircraft, which enter service in 2019, hangs in the balance. He would also have no need for eight of the current generation E195s due for delivery in 2015.

The regional aviation plan is turning into one of the first big legislative fights since Rousseff’s narrow reelection last month, as she confronts lawmakers emboldened by opposition victories.

Senator Fernando de Souza Flexa Ribeiro, the opposition lawmaker overseeing the bill, will meet ministers on Tuesday ahead of a key committee vote.

Flexa Ribeiro told Reuters he was pushing to remove a limit of 60 subsidized seats on regional flights and instead subsidize 50 percent of passengers on flights to smaller cities.

Neves complained that would tilt the playing field toward larger aircraft and discourage airlines from adding more routes to Brazil’s most under-served airports.

“If the plan is approved without a seat limit, I’ll pull out of 20 cities next year,” he said. “I’ll take those resources and put them into cities where I can fly bigger planes.”

Embraer CEO Frederico Curado also expressed concerns last week.

“We are hoping that, in Congress, they do not distort the bill sent by the executive branch, but now it’s really down to the basic politics in Congress,” he said on an earnings call on Thursday.

Rivals Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA and the TAM unit of Latam Airlines Group SA have said they were considering buying Embraer jets under the new regional aviation plan. Neither airline responded immediately to requests for comment. (Reporting by Brad Haynes. Editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.