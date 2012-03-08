Brazil's Rousseff taps engineer to head oil agency

* Chambriard is already member of agency directorate

* New ANP chief is former Petrobras oil-reserve expert

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff nominated Magda Chambriard on Thursday to lead Brazil’s ANP, the agency that regulates the country’s petroleum and biofuels industry.

Chambriard is a civil and chemical engineer and was nominated to replace Haroldo Lima as director-general of the Rio de Janeiro-based regulator.

If her nomination is approved by Brazil’s Senate, she will serve a four year term as head of a five member directorate. She has been a member of the ANP’s top body since 2008.

Chambriard worked for more than two decades of at state-controlled oil company Petrobas, where she finished her career as a reservoir expert in the exploration and production department. She joined the ANP in 2001 as an advisor to the directorate.

ANP officials and Chambriard were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Jeb Blount; Editing by David Gregorio)