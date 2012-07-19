FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airline TAM delisted in Brazil after takeover
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 11:57 PM / 5 years ago

Airline TAM delisted in Brazil after takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 19 (Reuters) - TAM, the Brazilian airline recently acquired by Chilean carrier LAN, in a securities filing on Thursday said it has now been delisted by the Brazilian market regulator.

Through a share swap completed last month, which created the world’s second-biggest airline by market value, LAN completed its long-pending takeover of the Brazilian carrier. After the all-stock transaction, valued at about $2.7 billion, the combined company, based in Santiago, is known as LATAM Airlines Group.

Under the terms of the agreement, TAM would be delisted in Brazil once 95.9 percent of the airline’s shareholders tendered their stock

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.