Brazil airline workers call off strike, accept deal

BRASILIA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s airline pilots, copilots and flight attendants called off a strike planned for Friday after reaching a deal with employers over wages and working conditions, the union representing plane crews said on Thursday.

The workers agreed to a wage hike of 5.6 percent and several other benefits like a salary floor for copilots and better layover conditions for crew members returning from maternity leave, the union said in a statement.

The strike would have meant chaos at already strained airports in major Brazilian cities just ahead of the Christmas holiday, which is the busiest traveling season in the country.