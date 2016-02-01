Brazil airline Azul eyes private placement of mileage program -report

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul SA may sell its mileage program TudoAzul in a private placement due to a challenging market for initial public offerings (IPOs), according to a Bradesco BBI analyst report citing an interview with Azul’s chief financial officer John Rodgerson.

Local rivals Gol Linhas Aereas SA and the TAM unit of Chile-based Latam Airlines Group SA have listed their mileage programs Smiles SA and Multiplus SA in successful IPOs in recent years. (Reporting by Paula Laier; Editing by Chris Reese)