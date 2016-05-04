FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Temer could allow foreign control of airlines -adviser
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Temer could allow foreign control of airlines -adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 4 (Reuters) - A government of Vice President Michel Temer would analyze allowing foreign owners to acquire a controlling stake in local airlines, one of his closest aides told Reuters on Wednesday.

Wellington Moreira Franco, a chief economic adviser to Temer, said he has supported raising foreign ownership in the industry since he was aviation minister a few years ago.

“Today you have legislation that limits the participation of investors,” Franco said in a telephone interview. “But they would have to comply with local rules.”

Temer is poised to succeed President Dilma Rousseff if Brazil’s Senate, as expected, suspends her term next week following impeachment proceedings. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.