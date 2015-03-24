Brazil airline Gol may trim capacity this year - CEO

SAO PAULO, March 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas SA may revise down its outlook for stable seat capacity this year, Chief Executive Paulo Kakinoff told journalists at an industry event on Tuesday.

The chief executive of rival airline Azul SA, Antonoaldo Neves, also said at the event that the carrier had canceled plans to add extra flights to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in May. A source with knowledge of Azul’s plans told Reuters on Monday the airline was cutting flight plans for April and reconsidering expansion of its routes to Florida. (Reporting by Priscila Jordao; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)