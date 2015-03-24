FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil airline Gol may trim capacity this year - CEO
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 24, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil airline Gol may trim capacity this year - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas SA may revise down its outlook for stable seat capacity this year, Chief Executive Paulo Kakinoff told journalists at an industry event on Tuesday.

The chief executive of rival airline Azul SA, Antonoaldo Neves, also said at the event that the carrier had canceled plans to add extra flights to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in May. A source with knowledge of Azul’s plans told Reuters on Monday the airline was cutting flight plans for April and reconsidering expansion of its routes to Florida. (Reporting by Priscila Jordao; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.