Brazil to raise foreign ownership in local airlines -source
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 2, 2016 / 12:52 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil to raise foreign ownership in local airlines -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff will issue a decree that increases foreign ownership in local airlines to 49 percent from 20 percent, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The decision could allow foreign groups to bolster investment in Brazilian airlines struggling with a deepening recession and a sharp depreciation of the real currency.

The decree, which is expected to be published in the country’s official gazette on Wednesday, will need to be approved by Congress. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
