a year ago
UPDATE 1-Brazil lower house agrees end to cap on foreign airline ownership
June 21, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil lower house agrees end to cap on foreign airline ownership

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with lower house vote to change decree and details)

BRASILIA, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's Lower House on Tuesday voted to end limits on foreign ownership of local airlines, changing a presidential decree, and extending a lifeline to carriers struggling with the impact of a recession and a slumping currency in Latin America's largest economy.

The lower house approved an amendment to a decree issued by suspended President Dilma Rousseff that originally increased the share foreign companies could own of local airlines to 49 percent from 20 percent. The amendment allows full foreign ownership of local airlines.

Interim President Michel Temer, who has replaced Rousseff while she stands trial in the Senate for allegedly breaking fiscal rules, has supported increasing foreign participation to help cash-strapped local airlines.

The decree still requires Senate passage before going to presidential signature.

Shares of local airline Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA , which is partly owned by U.S. carrier Delta Airlines Inc, rose more than 2 percent after the vote. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernard Orr)

