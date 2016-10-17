FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Singapore's Changi seeking new partner for Rio airport, operator says
#Market News
October 17, 2016 / 7:50 PM / 10 months ago

Singapore's Changi seeking new partner for Rio airport, operator says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Singapore Changi Airport is seeking a potential new partner for its investment in Rio de Janeiro's Galeão international airport, the president of the company that operates the concession said on Monday.

Luiz Rocha told reporters, after meeting with Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles, that Changi was seeking a possible new investor in case its existing partner, Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht SA, leaves the project. Changi partnered with Odebrecht in 2013 for the rights to expand and operate Galeão.

Rocha also voiced confidence that state development bank BNDES would disburse a long-term loan to help finance the company. Newspaper Valor said in August that BNDES has declined credit to Galeão because of charges against Odebrecht in a sweeping corruption probe that has rocked Brazilian politics and businesses over the past two years. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
