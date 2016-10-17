(Adds comment from executive, details)
BRASILIA Oct 17 Singapore Changi Airport is
seeking a potential new partner for its investment in Rio de
Janeiro's Galeão international airport, the head of the company
running the concession said on Monday.
Luiz Rocha told reporters, after meeting with Finance
Minister Henrique Meirelles, that Changi was seeking a possible
new investor in case its existing partner, a division of
Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht SA, leaves the project.
"Changi has a stake in other airports outside of Singapore
and has relationships with top shelf investors. The idea is to
bring one of them to Galeão," Rocha told reporters in Brasilia
after a meeting with Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles.
Changi partnered with Odebrecht and state airport operator
Infraero in 2013 for the rights to expand and operate Galeão.
Rocha, chief executive of RIOGaleão, also voiced confidence
that state development bank BNDES would disburse a long-term
loan to help finance the company.
Newspaper Valor said in August that BNDES has declined
credit to Galeão because of charges against Odebrecht in a
sweeping corruption probe that has rocked Brazilian politics and
businesses over the past two years.
