BRASILIA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Brazil plans to open two more major airports to private investment, the government said on Thursday, as the country races to unclog transportation bottlenecks before it hosts the 2014 soccer World Cup.

The overhaul of international airports in Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte should attract 11.4 billion reais ($5.48 billion) in investment, Wagner Bittencourt, President of Brazil’s SAC civil aviation authority said in Brasilia.