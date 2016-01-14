FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil court suspends Amazon hydrodam license on native demands
January 14, 2016

Brazil court suspends Amazon hydrodam license on native demands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - A Brazilian court suspended Belo Monte’s operating license for its Amazon hydroelectric dam, one of the world’s largest, only weeks before owner Norte Energia SA planned to start up turbines, Brazilian prosecutors said on Thursday.

Judge Maria Carolina Valente do Carmo of the Federal Court in Altamira, Para, said the license will be suspended until Norte Energia and Brazil’s government meet a previous license requirement to reorganize the regional office of Funai, the national Indian protection agency. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Sandra Maler)

