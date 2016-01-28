Brazil seeks free auto trade with Argentina - paper

BRASILIA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will propose the full liberalization of vehicle trade with Argentina from July, newspaper Valor Econômico reported on Thursday.

Brazilian Trade minister Armando Monteiro will travel to Buenos Aires in February to make a formal offer, Valor added, without saying how it obtained the information.

The press offices of the Brazilian and Argentinian governments were not immediately available to comment.

Officials in both countries are already working on a potential deal, which was discussed by Finance Ministers Nelson Barbosa and his Argentinian counterpart Alfonso Prat-Gay last week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Valor said.

Brazil also plans to propose a deal to allow companies from both countries to participate in public tenders under the same conditions as local firms, Valor reported.

The two states have imposed quotas on bilateral automobile trade despite being major partners in South America’s trading bloc Mercosur.

Brazil and Argentina are among the region’s most protectionist countries, but are moving to open their economies.

Argentina’s recently-elected President Mauricio Macri has vowed to reduce trade barriers with his country’s key trade partner.

His Brazilian counterpart Dilma Rousseff is aggressively trying to open up new markets abroad in an attempt to revive an economy mired in its worst recession in nearly 30 years. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; editing by Andrew Roche)