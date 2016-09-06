FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil prosecutors filed charges in May against Taurus over Yemen arms deal
September 6, 2016 / 9:26 PM / a year ago

Brazil prosecutors filed charges in May against Taurus over Yemen arms deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian prosecutors said on Tuesday they had charged Forjas Taurus SA, Latin America's largest gunmaker, in May for allegedly dealing with a known Yemeni arms trafficker in violation of international sanctions.

Prosecutors in the southern city of Porto Alegre, near Taurus headquarters, said a judge had opened a confidential case against the company. Taurus confirmed on Monday a Reuters report that two former executives had been charged over the deal that allegedly sent arms to Yemen's civil war, but the company said it was only a concerned party in the case. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassuit; Editing by Dan Grebler)

