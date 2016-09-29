Brazil reviews rules for arm exports after Taurus case

SAO PAULO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Brazil is reviewing its procedures for controlling arms exports, Defense Minister Raul Jungmann said on Thursday, when asked about an investigation into the sale of guns made by Forjas Taurus SA that allegedly violated a U.N. embargo.

Earlier this month, Taurus confirmed a Reuters report of charges against two former executives who allegedly sold weapons to a known Yemeni arms trafficker accused of funneling them into his country's civil war. Jungmann said the review was part of a "periodic" update of arms export regulations. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Leslie Adler)