FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Brazil prosecutors filed charges against former Taurus executives in May
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 7, 2016 / 2:51 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Brazil prosecutors filed charges against former Taurus executives in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline, paragraphs 1 and 2 after rectification of prosecutors' statement to reflect charges brought against former executives, not company)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian prosecutors said on Tuesday they had charged two former executives of Forjas Taurus SA, Latin America's largest gunmaker, in May for illegal arms sales.

Prosecutors in the southern city of Porto Alegre, near Taurus headquarters, said a judge had opened a confidential case against the executives. Taurus confirmed on Monday a Reuters report that two former executives had been charged over the deal that allegedly sent arms to Yemen's civil war, but the company said it was only a concerned party in the case. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.