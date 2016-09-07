(Corrects headline, paragraphs 1 and 2 after rectification of prosecutors' statement to reflect charges brought against former executives, not company)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 6 Brazilian prosecutors said on Tuesday they had charged two former executives of Forjas Taurus SA, Latin America's largest gunmaker, in May for illegal arms sales.

Prosecutors in the southern city of Porto Alegre, near Taurus headquarters, said a judge had opened a confidential case against the executives. Taurus confirmed on Monday a Reuters report that two former executives had been charged over the deal that allegedly sent arms to Yemen's civil war, but the company said it was only a concerned party in the case. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu)