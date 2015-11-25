FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 25, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's BM&FBovespa says arrest of board member won't impact operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil’s sole financial exchange, said that Wednesday’s arrest of billionaire financier and board member André Esteves is unlikely to impact operations.

Brazil’s federal police arrested Esteves, the chief executive and controlling shareholder of investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA, on suspicion of obstructing justice in a sweeping corruption investigation. Court representatives said Esteves had been arrested temporarily for five days, with a potential extension of five days.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

