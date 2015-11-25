FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central bank monitoring implications of BTG Pactual CEO arrest
November 25, 2015 / 2:22 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil central bank monitoring implications of BTG Pactual CEO arrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank, which oversees banks in the country, said in a statement on Wednesday that it is monitoring the implications and developments stemming from the arrest of André Esteves, the chief executive of Grupo BTG Pactual SA.

Central bank officials are consulting other authorities over the situation and are studying whether there could be an impact on operations and trigger some administrative action from the central bank, the statement said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

