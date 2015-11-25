Brazil's BTG Pactual to name Arida as interim CEO - magazine

SAO PAULO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Persio Arida will become chief executive officer of Grupo BTG Pactual SA on an acting basis, following Wednesday’s arrest of CEO and controlling shareholder André Esteves, the website of news magazine Veja said.

Veja’s Radar column, which did not give the source of its information, said Arida is a senior partner at the bank. He is currently chairman of BTG Pactual’s asset management division.

BTG Pactual’s media office declined to comment. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Paula Laier; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)