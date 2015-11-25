FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's BTG Pactual to name Arida as interim CEO - magazine
November 25, 2015 / 3:23 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's BTG Pactual to name Arida as interim CEO - magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Persio Arida will become chief executive officer of Grupo BTG Pactual SA on an acting basis, following Wednesday’s arrest of CEO and controlling shareholder André Esteves, the website of news magazine Veja said.

Veja’s Radar column, which did not give the source of its information, said Arida is a senior partner at the bank. He is currently chairman of BTG Pactual’s asset management division.

BTG Pactual’s media office declined to comment. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Paula Laier; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

