FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BTG Pactual had redemptions following CEO arrest, source says
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 25, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

BTG Pactual had redemptions following CEO arrest, source says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Clients withdrew funds equivalent to less than 1 percent of assets under management at Grupo BTG Pactual SA following the arrest of the investment bank’s top executive on Wednesday, an amount smaller than initially thought, according to a source with knowledge of the bank’s strategy.

BTG Pactual, which has about 230 billion reais ($61 billion) in assets under management, tapped less than 5 percent of its about 40 billion reais in cash reserves to cover those redemptions, said the source, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

Brazil’s federal police arrested André Esteves, the chief executive and controlling shareholder of BTG Pactual, on suspicion of obstructing the country’s most sweeping corruption investigation ever. The situation sent shares of BTG Pactual into a dive that wiped out a third of its market value.

($1 = 3.7546 Brazilian reais)

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reportnig by Tatiana Bautzer and Aluísio Alves; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.