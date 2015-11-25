FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BTG Pactual's Esteves did not obstruct Brazil probe, lawyer says
November 25, 2015 / 2:17 PM / 2 years ago

BTG Pactual's Esteves did not obstruct Brazil probe, lawyer says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - André Esteves, the chief executive of investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA who was arrested on Wednesday by Brazilian police, “certainly” did not act to obstruct investigations related to a widening corruption probe at state banks, his lawyer said.

Esteves was arrested at his home in Rio de Janeiro, the police said. Esteves remains calm and his detention was made on a temporary basis, Antonio Carlos de Almeida Castro, his lawyer, told reporters.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

