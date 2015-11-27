FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's BTG Pactual reviewing allegations against CEO Esteves
November 27, 2015

Brazil's BTG Pactual reviewing allegations against CEO Esteves

SAO PAULO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Independent board members at Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual SA are reviewing the facts related to allegations against controlling shareholder André Esteves, interim chief executive Persio Arida said in a letter obtained by Reuters on Friday.

In the letter, Arida reaffirmed that “the bank is solid and in a position of financial strength,” allaying fears of accelerating withdrawals after Esteves was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of obstructing a vast corruption investigation. (Reporting by Paula Laier and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
