Esteves quits as board member of Brazil bourse BM&FBovespa
November 30, 2015 / 11:08 AM

Esteves quits as board member of Brazil bourse BM&FBovespa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - André Esteves, the controlling shareholder of investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA, who was arrested last week, quit as member of the board of BM&FBovespa SA, the country’s sole listed bourse operator.

In a securities filing, BM&FBovespa said Esteves, 47, was notified of Esteves’s resignation, which took place Sunday, by BTG Pactual. BM&FBovespa’s board will meet in “an appropriate time” to name a replacement for Esteves, the filing added.

Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court agreed on Sunday to keep Esteves jailed for an indefinite period as prosecutors prepare to file charges against him for his alleged involvement in a corruption scandal. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by Louise Heavens)

