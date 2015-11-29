FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil police finds document linking BTG Pactual to bribery, Globo says
November 29, 2015 / 11:51 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil police finds document linking BTG Pactual to bribery, Globo says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal police found documents allegedly linking investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA to the payment of bribes to ruling coalition lawmakers, the online edition of O Globo newspaper said on Sunday.

According to Globo, which did not say how it obtained the information, the documents were seized in the home of an aide to Sen Delcídio do Amaral, who was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly trying to obstruct a corruption investigation.

The documents said that BTG Pactual paid 45 million reais ($11.7 million) to Lower House President Eduardo Cunha for the passage of an executive decree that would favor the use of tax credits stemming from the acquisition of failed banks, Globo said. The money also had other members of Cunha’s PMDB party as recipients, the newspaper said.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese

